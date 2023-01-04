PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region during this forecast period. 

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and reach near 8 feet tomorrow. As a result small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 76°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

05:50 PM 

05:51 PM 

05:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1579

