DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region during this forecast period.
Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and reach near 8 feet tomorrow. As a result small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 76°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:50 PM
|
05:51 PM
|
05:51 PM
