DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and reach near 8 feet tomorrow. As a result small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 76°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:51 PM 05:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1579