DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the mostly moderate wind flow will produce cloudy periods and a few isolated showers.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate, peaking at 9 feet, hence a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 76°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:51 PM 05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1580