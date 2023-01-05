PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023 

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Weak instability and shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the mostly moderate wind flow will produce cloudy periods and a few isolated showers. 

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate, peaking at 9 feet, hence a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 76°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

05:51 PM 

05:51 PM 

05:52 PM 

