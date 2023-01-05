DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023
…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F
Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability and shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the mostly moderate wind flow will produce cloudy periods and a few isolated showers.
Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate, peaking at 9 feet, hence a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 76°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:51 PM
|
05:51 PM
|
05:52 PM
