DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 07, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow pockets of moisture drifting with the mostly moderate wind flow will produce cloudy periods and isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of the forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet during the next couple of days. Hence a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 76°F 24°C / 76°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:52 PM 05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1581