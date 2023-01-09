DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 10, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:54 PM 05:54 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1582