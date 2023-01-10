PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 11, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
isolated Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

SUNSET

05:54 PM

05:54 PM

05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1586

