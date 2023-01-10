DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 11, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:54 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1586