DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 12, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze from 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A light to gentle wind flow will remain across the region, while mostly fair conditions will prevail over the local area. Additionally, limited moisture may cause a brief shower from time to time.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:55 PM 05:56 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1587