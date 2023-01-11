DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 12, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze from 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A light to gentle wind flow will remain across the region, while mostly fair conditions will prevail over the local area. Additionally, limited moisture may cause a brief shower from time to time.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:54 PM
|
05:55 PM
|
05:56 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
