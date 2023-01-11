PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 12, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze from 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A light to gentle wind flow will remain across the region, while mostly fair conditions will prevail over the local area. Additionally, limited moisture may cause a brief shower from time to time. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:54 PM 

05:55 PM 

05:56 PM 

