DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A fairly stable atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow across the region.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:55 PM
|
05:56 PM
|
05:56 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1588
View comments
Hide comments