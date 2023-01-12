PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A fairly stable atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow across the region. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:55 PM 

05:56 PM 

05:56 PM 

