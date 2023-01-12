DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A fairly stable atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow across the region.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:55 PM 05:56 PM 05:56 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1588