DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 12, 2020
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A low-level trough approaching the region will increase the chances of isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will support light winds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1008
