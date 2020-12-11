PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 12, 2020    

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.   

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A low-level trough approaching the region will increase the chances of isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will support light winds.    

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail for the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

 SatSingle_vis.jpg   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1008

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY