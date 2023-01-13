PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze from 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Brief passing showers are possible as shallow clouds drift over the local area. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:56 PM 

05:56 PM 

05:57 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1589

