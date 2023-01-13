DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze from 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Brief passing showers are possible as shallow clouds drift over the local area.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:56 PM 05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1589