DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 19, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose pressure gradient maintains gentle winds.

Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as moderate to rough seas will persist through the 24 or so hours, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 05:59 PM 06:00 PM

