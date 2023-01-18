PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 19, 2023 

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively drier atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose pressure gradient maintains gentle winds. 

Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as moderate to rough seas will persist through the 24 or so hours, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:59 PM 

05:59 PM 

06:00 PM 

