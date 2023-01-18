DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 19, 2023
…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively drier atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a loose pressure gradient maintains gentle winds.
Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as moderate to rough seas will persist through the 24 or so hours, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:59 PM
|
05:59 PM
|
06:00 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1592
