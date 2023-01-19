DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 20, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with the possibility of a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain drier conditions and light to moderate winds across the region.

Seas are expected to be moderate for the next few days. However, small craft operators and beachgoers should exercise caution as long period swells are predicted to affect local waters.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 06:00 PM 06:01 PM

