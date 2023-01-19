PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 20, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with the possibility of a few brief showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain drier conditions and light to moderate winds across the region.  

Seas are expected to be moderate for the next few days. However, small craft operators and beachgoers should exercise caution as long period swells are predicted to affect local waters. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

SatSingle_vis.jpg3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:59 PM 

06:00 PM 

06:01 PM 

