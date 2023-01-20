DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 21, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C 0/ 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region.

Seas are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:01 PM 06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1594