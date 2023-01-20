PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 21, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C 0/ 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region. 

Seas are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:00 PM 

06:01 PM 

06:01 PM 

