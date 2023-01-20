DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 21, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C 0/ 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region.
Seas are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:00 PM
|
06:01 PM
|
06:01 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1594
View comments
Hide comments