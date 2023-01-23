DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 24, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a stable atmosphere with light to moderate winds across the region.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:02 PM 06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1595