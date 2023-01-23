PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 24, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a stable atmosphere with light to moderate winds across the region. 

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:02 PM 

06:02 PM 

06:03 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1595

