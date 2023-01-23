DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 24, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a stable atmosphere with light to moderate winds across the region.
Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:02 PM
|
06:02 PM
|
06:03 PM
