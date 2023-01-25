PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 26, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-northeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow will account for a few passing showers. Otherwise, the Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the region. 

Moderate seas are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:03 PM 

06:04 PM 

06:04 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

