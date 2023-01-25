DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 26, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-northeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow will account for a few passing showers. Otherwise, the Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the region.

Moderate seas are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:04 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1596