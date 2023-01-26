DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region.
Moderate seas with waves peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:04 PM
|
06:04 PM
|
06:05 PM
