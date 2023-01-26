PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)    

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2023   

   

WEATHER:       

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.   

   

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F       Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F   

     

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.           Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.     

     

SURFACE WINDS:   

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph.   

    

SYNOPSIS:     

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region.    

Moderate seas with waves peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.   

    

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.   

   

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.    

     

FORECASTER: Gordon  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:04 PM 

06:04 PM 

06:05 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1597

