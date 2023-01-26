DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature generating a stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds across the region.

Moderate seas with waves peaking up to 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:04 PM 06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1597