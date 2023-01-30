DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few passing showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and northeasterly winds during this forecast period. However, a few passing showers and cloudy periods could be expected as low-level clouds move across the local area.
Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
