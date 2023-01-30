DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and northeasterly winds during this forecast period. However, a few passing showers and cloudy periods could be expected as low-level clouds move across the local area.

Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1600