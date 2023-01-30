PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and northeasterly winds during this forecast period. However, a few passing showers and cloudy periods could be expected as low-level clouds move across the local area. 

Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:06 PM 

06:06 PM 

06:07 PM 

