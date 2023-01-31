DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 1, 2023.

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the gentle to moderate northeasterly winds may produce brief showers across the region.

Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:07 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1601