DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 1, 2023.
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the gentle to moderate northeasterly winds may produce brief showers across the region.
Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
