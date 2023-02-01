DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 02, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, mostly gentle northeasterly winds will persist.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:07 PM 06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1602