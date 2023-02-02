DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds during this forecast period. Additionally, a predominantly stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:07 PM
|
06:08 PM
|
06:08 PM
