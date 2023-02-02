PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds during this forecast period. Additionally, a predominantly stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

  SatSingle_avn.jpg

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

06:44 AM

SUNSET

06:07 PM

06:08 PM

06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1603

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY