DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 04, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable air mass with low moisture levels will suppress deep cloud formation and rainfall during this forecast period. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate northeasterly winds across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:08 PM 06:08 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1604