DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 04, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A stable air mass with low moisture levels will suppress deep cloud formation and rainfall during this forecast period. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate northeasterly winds across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:45 AM

06:44 AM

06:44 AM

SUNSET

06:08 PM

06:08 PM

06:09 PM

