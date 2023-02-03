DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 04, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable air mass with low moisture levels will suppress deep cloud formation and rainfall during this forecast period. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate northeasterly winds across the region.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:08 PM
|
06:08 PM
|
06:09 PM
