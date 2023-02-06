DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 07, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture transported by the brisk wind flow will account for occasional cloudy spells and brief passing showers.

Moderate to rough seas can be expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Brief Showers Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:10 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1605