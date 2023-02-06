PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 07, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN  

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of moisture transported by the brisk wind flow will account for occasional cloudy spells and brief passing showers.  

Moderate to rough seas can be expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers  

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:09 PM 

06:10 PM 

06:10 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1605

