DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 08, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN  

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a few brief showers.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a stable atmosphere and brisk winds. However, patches of moisture transported by winds could trigger a few brief showers across the local area.  

Sea conditions will remain moderate to rough for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:10 PM 

06:10 PM 

06:11 PM 

