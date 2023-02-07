DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 08, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a few brief showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is generating a stable atmosphere and brisk winds. However, patches of moisture transported by winds could trigger a few brief showers across the local area.
Sea conditions will remain moderate to rough for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:10 PM
|
06:10 PM
|
06:11 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
