DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause brief isolated showers. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain brisk winds across the region.

Long period swells peaking at 9 feet will affect local waters during the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution due to hazardous seas.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:42 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:11 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1607