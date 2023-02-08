PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:  

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause brief isolated showers. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain brisk winds across the region.

Long period swells peaking at 9 feet will affect local waters during the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution due to hazardous seas.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:43 AM

06:42 AM

06:42 AM

SUNSET

06:10 PM

06:11 PM

06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

