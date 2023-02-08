DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 19 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause brief isolated showers. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain brisk winds across the region.
Long period swells peaking at 9 feet will affect local waters during the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution due to hazardous seas.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:10 PM
|
06:11 PM
|
06:11 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1607
