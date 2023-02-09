DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00PM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability along with drifting pockets of moisture will cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. A tightened surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region.

Long period swells and brisk winds will maintain hazardous marine conditions during the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:11 PM 06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1608