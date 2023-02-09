DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00PM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability along with drifting pockets of moisture will cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. A tightened surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region.
Long period swells and brisk winds will maintain hazardous marine conditions during the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:11 PM
|
06:11 PM
|
06:12 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1608
