DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 16, 2020

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: A slack surface pressure gradient will cause light to gentle winds. Low moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation despite the presence of a multi-layered trough.

Seas will peak at 7 feet before subsiding tomorrow. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1010