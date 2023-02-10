DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 11, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00PM TONIGHT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause brief isolated showers at times.
A combination of long period swells and brisk winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:11 PM
|
06:12 PM
|
06:12 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1609
