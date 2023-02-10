PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 11, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00PM TONIGHT… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F            

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause brief isolated showers at times.   

A combination of long period swells and brisk winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Rough               

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:11 PM 

06:12 PM 

06:12 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1609

