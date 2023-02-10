DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 11, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00PM TONIGHT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause brief isolated showers at times.

A combination of long period swells and brisk winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:12 PM 06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1609