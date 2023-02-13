DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 14, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 AM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow are expected to produce occasional cloudiness and passing showers.

Sea conditions are predicted to subside during this forecast period. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1610