PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 14, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 AM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers. 

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Shallow patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow are expected to produce occasional cloudiness and passing showers.   

Sea conditions are predicted to subside during this forecast period. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:41 AM 

06:40 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:13 PM 

06:13 PM 

06:13 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1610

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY