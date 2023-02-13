DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 14, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 AM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with passing showers.
Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Shallow patches of low-level clouds drifting with the wind flow are expected to produce occasional cloudiness and passing showers.
Sea conditions are predicted to subside during this forecast period. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1610
