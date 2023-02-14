DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 15, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to moderate winds.

Seas will peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:40 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1611