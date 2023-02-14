PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 15, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:  

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to moderate winds.  

Seas will peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:40 AM

06:40 AM

06:39 AM

SUNSET

06:13 PM

06:13 PM

06:14 PM

