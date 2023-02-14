DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 15, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will cause light to moderate winds.
Seas will peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
