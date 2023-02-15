PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 16, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 7 feet tomorrow morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

 SatSingle_avn.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Passing Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Passing Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

28°C / 82°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:40 AM

06:39 AM

06:39 AM

SUNSET

06:13 PM

06:14 PM

06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1612

