DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 16, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 7 feet tomorrow morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:14 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1612