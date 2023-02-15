DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 16, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with a few brief showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers.
Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate and peak at 7 feet tomorrow morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Passing Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Passing Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1612
