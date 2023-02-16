DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tightened pressure gradient will account for increased winds and deteriorating sea conditions. Additionally, patches of moisture are expected to produce cloudy periods and a few showers across the local region.

Hazardous seas with waves peaking up to 10 feet are expected for the next several days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:14 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1613