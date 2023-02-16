DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tightened pressure gradient will account for increased winds and deteriorating sea conditions. Additionally, patches of moisture are expected to produce cloudy periods and a few showers across the local region.
Hazardous seas with waves peaking up to 10 feet are expected for the next several days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Few Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:15 PM
