PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A tightened pressure gradient will account for increased winds and deteriorating sea conditions. Additionally, patches of moisture are expected to produce cloudy periods and a few showers across the local region.   

Hazardous seas with waves peaking up to 10 feet are expected for the next several days. As such, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:14 PM 

06:14 PM 

06:15 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1613

