DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 18, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow pockets of moisture associated with a recent shear line that affected the local region may cause a few brief showers at times. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will drift across the region over the next few days. Meanwhile, the strong surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas throughout the weekend.

Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution, as seas are expected to peak at 10 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:38 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:15 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1614