DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 21, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY, 21 FEBRUARY, 2023…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain moderate northeasterly winds. Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the local area.
Seas will peak at 8 feet before subsiding tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:15 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1615
View comments
Hide comments