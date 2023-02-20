DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 21, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY, 21 FEBRUARY, 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain moderate northeasterly winds. Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the local area.

Seas will peak at 8 feet before subsiding tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:16 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1615