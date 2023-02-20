PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 21, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY, 21 FEBRUARY, 2023…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS: 

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain moderate northeasterly winds. Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause a few brief showers as they move across the local area.

Seas will peak at 8 feet before subsiding tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:37 AM

06:36 AM

06:36 AM

SUNSET

06:15 PM

06:16 PM

06:16 PM

