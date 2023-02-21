PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 22, 2023

 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:  

The atmosphere over the region will remain relatively stable. However, a northeasterly wind flow will continue to push low level clouds across the islands which may produce brief light showers.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:36 AM

06:36 AM

06:35 AM

SUNSET

06:16 PM

06:16 PM

06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1616

