DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 22, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere over the region will remain relatively stable. However, a northeasterly wind flow will continue to push low level clouds across the islands which may produce brief light showers.
Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:17 PM
