DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 23, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will propagate a stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times. 

Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution, as moderate seas are expected through the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:36 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:16 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

