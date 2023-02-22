DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 23, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will propagate a stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.

Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution, as moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM

