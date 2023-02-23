DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:34 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1618