DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:35 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1618
View comments
Hide comments