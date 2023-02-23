PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:34 AM 

SUNSET 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1618

