DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 25, 2023

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may produce occasional cloudy periods and brief over the local area. An increased chance of rainfall activity is anticipated overnight into Saturday as the remnants of a cold front move over the area.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:34 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1619