DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 25, 2023
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may produce occasional cloudy periods and brief over the local area. An increased chance of rainfall activity is anticipated overnight into Saturday as the remnants of a cold front move over the area.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
22°C / 72°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:35 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:18 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1619
