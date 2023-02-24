PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 25, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may produce occasional cloudy periods and brief over the local area. An increased chance of rainfall activity is anticipated overnight into Saturday as the remnants of a cold front move over the area. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  SatSingle vis

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

22°C / 72°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:34 AM 

06:33 AM 

SUNSET 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:18 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1619

