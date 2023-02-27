DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 28, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming variable and lighter at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds through the next few days. A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict deep cloud formation and rainfall during this forecast period.

Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, as long period northerly swells will affect local waters during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:32 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1620