DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will account for light winds.

Long period northerly swells are predicted to continue for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:31 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:19 PM

