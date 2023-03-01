PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 02, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light winds across the region. However, a brief surge of moisture may cause isolated showers towards the end of this forecast period. 

Meanwhile, long period northerly swells will continue for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:31 AM 

06:30 AM 

06:30 AM 

SUNSET 

06:18 PM 

06:19 PM 

06:19 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1622

