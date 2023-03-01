DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 02, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light winds across the region. However, a brief surge of moisture may cause isolated showers towards the end of this forecast period.

Meanwhile, long period northerly swells will continue for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:30 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

