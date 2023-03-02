DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy skies with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthening Atlantic high-pressure system will account for increased winds. Meanwhile, moisture transported across the local area is predicted to increase the chances of passing showers.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain affected by long-period northerly swells for the next several days. Consequently, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:30 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1623