PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy skies with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:  

The strengthening Atlantic high-pressure system will account for increased winds. Meanwhile, moisture transported across the local area is predicted to increase the chances of passing showers.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain affected by long-period northerly swells for the next several days. Consequently, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:30 AM

06:30 AM

06:29 AM

SUNSET

06:19 PM

06:19 PM

06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1623

