DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds, and a dry and stable atmosphere.  

Moderate long-period northerly swells will impact the northeastern Caribbean through this weekend. Consequently, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair / Partly Cloudy, 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:30 AM 

06:29 AM 

06:28 AM 

SUNSET 

06:19 PM 

06:19 PM 

06:20 PM 

