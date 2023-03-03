DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds, and a dry and stable atmosphere.
Moderate long-period northerly swells will impact the northeastern Caribbean through this weekend. Consequently, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:30 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:19 PM
|
06:20 PM
