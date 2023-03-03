DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds, and a dry and stable atmosphere.

Moderate long-period northerly swells will impact the northeastern Caribbean through this weekend. Consequently, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy, Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:29 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:19 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1624