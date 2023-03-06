DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 07, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will account for light winds.

Although sea conditions have improved, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution today.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:27 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1625