DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 07, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will account for light winds.
Although sea conditions have improved, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution today.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
