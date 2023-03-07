PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 08, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to southerly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming calm and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair conditions, while a loose surface pressure gradient yields light winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Few Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:27 AM 

06:26 AM 

06:25 AM 

SUNSET 

06:20 PM 

06:20 PM 

06:21 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1626

