DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 08, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to southerly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming calm and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair conditions, while a loose surface pressure gradient yields light winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Few Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
06:25 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
