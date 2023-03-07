DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 08, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to southerly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming calm and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair conditions, while a loose surface pressure gradient yields light winds across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds may produce a brief shower at times.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Few Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:26 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1626