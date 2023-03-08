DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 09, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southwest to westerly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to limit precipitation across the local area. Additionally, a slack pressure gradient will maintain light winds.

Long period swells are predicted to gradually increase over the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly cloudy, Brief Shower Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:25 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1627