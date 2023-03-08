PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 08, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 09, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southwest to westerly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:  

A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to limit precipitation across the local area. Additionally, a slack pressure gradient will maintain light winds.

Long period swells are predicted to gradually increase over the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Gordon

 

SatSingle_vis.jpg3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 

WEATHER

Fair/Partly cloudy,

Brief Shower Possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:26 AM

06:25 AM

06:25 AM

SUNSET

06:20 PM

06:21 PM

06:21 PM

