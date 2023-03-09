PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: West to north-northwest with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and weak instability associated with a cold front will account for an increase in the probability of brief isolated showers.  

A significant swell event will follow the front, creating hazardous marine conditions across regional waters. Consequently, a small craft advisory will remain in effect for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:25 AM 

06:25 AM 

06:24 AM 

SUNSET 

06:21 PM 

06:21 PM 

06:21 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1628

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY