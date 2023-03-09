DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: West to north-northwest with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and weak instability associated with a cold front will account for an increase in the probability of brief isolated showers.
A significant swell event will follow the front, creating hazardous marine conditions across regional waters. Consequently, a small craft advisory will remain in effect for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Few Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:25 AM
|
06:25 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
