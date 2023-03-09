DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 09, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: West to north-northwest with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability associated with a cold front will account for an increase in the probability of brief isolated showers.

A significant swell event will follow the front, creating hazardous marine conditions across regional waters. Consequently, a small craft advisory will remain in effect for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:25 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1628