DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: North northwesterly to north northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds being transported by a northerly wind flow in the wake of a frontal boundary, may cause isolated showers during this forecast period.

Northerly long period swells will maintain hazardous sea conditions during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:24 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1629