DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: North northwesterly to north northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:  

Patches of low level clouds being transported by a northerly wind flow in the wake of a frontal boundary, may cause isolated showers during this forecast period.

Northerly long period swells will maintain hazardous sea conditions during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:25 AM

06:24 AM

06:23 AM

SUNSET

06:21 PM

06:21 PM

06:21 PM

