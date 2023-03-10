DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2023
…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: North northwesterly to north northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low level clouds being transported by a northerly wind flow in the wake of a frontal boundary, may cause isolated showers during this forecast period.
Northerly long period swells will maintain hazardous sea conditions during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:25 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1629
