DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 14, 2023
…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Mostly fair.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting light winds and mostly fair weather.
All advisories remain in place as northerly swells are predicted to maintain hazardous seas for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Gordon
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1630
