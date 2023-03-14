PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 15, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is forecast to maintain light winds and restrict precipitation across the region.

All advisories remain in place as northerly swells are predicted to maintain hazardous seas for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

  

FORECASTER: Gordon

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 

WEATHER

Mostly fair

Mostly fair

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:21 AM

06:21 AM

06:20 AM

SUNSET

06:22 PM

06:22 PM

06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1631

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY