DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 15, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is forecast to maintain light winds and restrict precipitation across the region.

All advisories remain in place as northerly swells are predicted to maintain hazardous seas for the next several days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Mostly fair Mostly fair Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:21 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1631