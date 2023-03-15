DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 16, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy.

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is forecast to maintain light winds and restrict significant precipitation through tonight. Afterwards, a frontal boundary will produce cloudy spells and increase the chances for shower activity.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are predicted to prevail for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise extreme caution. All advisories remain in effect until further notice.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy, Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:20 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:23 PM

