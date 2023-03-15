PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 16, 2023 

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy. 

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is forecast to maintain light winds and restrict significant precipitation through tonight. Afterwards, a frontal boundary will produce cloudy spells and increase the chances for shower activity. 

Moderate to rough sea conditions are predicted to prevail for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise extreme caution. All advisories remain in effect until further notice.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, 

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:21 AM 

06:20 AM 

06:19 AM 

SUNSET 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

06:23 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1632

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY