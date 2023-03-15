DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 16, 2023
…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy.
Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is forecast to maintain light winds and restrict significant precipitation through tonight. Afterwards, a frontal boundary will produce cloudy spells and increase the chances for shower activity.
Moderate to rough sea conditions are predicted to prevail for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise extreme caution. All advisories remain in effect until further notice.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,
Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:23 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1632
