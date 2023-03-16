DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 17, 2023

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southerly through westerly to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching frontal boundary will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will prevail throughout the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:19 AM 06:18 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1633