PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 16, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 17, 2023 

…SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT
FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southerly through westerly to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching frontal boundary will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. 

Moderate to rough sea conditions will prevail throughout the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

SatSingle_vis.jpg3-DAY FORECAST

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Few Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Breezy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

22°C / 72°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:20 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:18 AM 

SUNSET 

06:22 PM 

06:23 PM 

06:23 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1633

